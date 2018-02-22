A man is hospitalized in critical condition after he was struck by a car Wednesday night in Bloomington.
Bloomington police said they were called to the intersection of Bloomington Ferry Road and Landau Drive about 8 p.m. on a report of a pedestrian being hit.
A vehicle headed north on Bloomington Ferry Road hit the man just north of Landau Drive, police said.
He was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis with critical injuries.
The driver was a 47-year-old Bloomington resident whose gender was not specified.
State Patrol investigators were reconstructing the scene Wednesday, police said.
STAFF REPORT
