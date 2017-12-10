A motorist passing another vehicle hit a minivan coming the other way on a rural highway east of Redwood Falls, leaving both drivers and a small boy dead, authorities said Sunday.

Neither motorist had on a seat belt at the time of impact early Saturday evening on Hwy. 71 just west of Morton, according to the State Patrol.

Dead at the scene were drivers Teresa L. Linde, 41, of Redwood Falls, and Shaunna M. Kraft, 34, of Lakefield, Minn., according to the patrol. Kraft was heading north on Hwy. 71 in a car, started passing another vehicle and struck Linde's southbound van head-on, the patrol said.

Also killed was a 1-year-old in Kraft's car, Brexlee B. Thammalong. The patrol reported no city of residence for the boy.

Two others in Kraft's car suffered life-threatening injuries. The patrol identified them as Khampong Thammalong, 27, of Lakefield, and Ryler L. Ybarra, 7. The patrol reported no city of residence for this child as well.

The patrol said it was unknown whether Khampong Thammalong or Brexlee Thammalong were in seat restraints at the time. Ybarra was not in a restraint device.