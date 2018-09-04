The man who was killed in a car crash in St. Paul over the weekend was identified as Anthony C. Gilmore of St. Paul.
St. Paul police spokesman Steve Linders said Monday that there was no new information in the case.
Gilmore, 28, died when the SUV he was riding in crashed into another car at about 4:30 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Earl Street and Maryland Avenue E. near Lake Phalen. The SUV ended up wedged between two trees, with its rear compartment hung up in the air on one of the trees.
ThreeSixty Journalism
