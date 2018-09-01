One person was killed in a crash early Saturday in St. Paul, according to police.

A black SUV crashed into a gray car at the intersection of Earl Street and E. Maryland AvenueE. south of Lake Phalen, according to St. Paul police. Photos show the front of the SUV then hit a tree on the sidewalk, the back wheels suspended above the ground.

Police say the passenger of the SUV was killed. The conditions of the drivers is unknown.

The fronts of both cars were heavily damaged.

The scene of the crash has been closed off with yellow tape. Officials are currently investigating what led up to the crash.