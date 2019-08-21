A group of concerned parents kept up pressure on the Eastern Carver County Schools on Tuesday night to address a string of racist incidents that have shaken the district.

The intimate discussion with Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison in Chaska raised difficult questions about how to best protect black and biracial students in the predominantly white school system.

“I have read about some things I find deeply disturbing,” he said, referring to recent examples of teenagers using racial slurs, wearing blackface and discriminating against students of color.

But he cautioned the approximately 30 parents there not give up on “any of these knuckleheads.”

“We might be able to draw some of them back [through community intervention],” said Ellison, the first black and Muslim to hold the AG’s position in Minnesota.

Ellison was invited to the suburb of 28,000 about 30 miles southwest of Minneapolis by Residents Organizing Against Racism (ROAR), an activist group of parents demanding equity and accountability in the district.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison discussed how to deal with racism Tuesday night with parents in Chaska.

The grassroots organization formed around Easter, after two white high schoolers created a racist Google map. It posted the faces of 25 black students with the title “Negro Hill.”

Later that spring, Chaska High officials pulled a page from school yearbooks after discovering a photo of a student wearing blackface. A group of parents circulated a petition calling for the removal of the principal, and voiced their frustration with how the district has handled racist acts.

At a community meeting last month, district leaders assured residents that their concerns were being heard and explored in an ongoing racial equity audit.

Superintendent Clint Christopher acknowledged that the district “didn’t meet the standard” when addressing racist incidents that have plagued it in the past. In response, the school system hired its first equity and inclusion director, Keith Brooks, who began July 9.

“Together, we will recognize that there is a vast difference between saying ‘all are welcome here,’ versus demonstrating ‘this space was created with you in mind,’ ” Brooks said in July.

But parents lament that racial issues persist among the student body and that district administrators have done little assuage their fears.

Amanda Flowers Peterson of Chanhassen said she was forced to transfer her two young elementary-age children to another district this spring after her son was repeatedly physically assaulted by a white student. “He was told he doesn’t belong,” she said, adding that administrators declined to label the incident as racially motivated.

Dontá Hughes, who relocated to Chaska from Chicago seven years ago, says he no longer worries about his three teenagers playing outside. However, after enduring a difficult school year filled with discriminatory acts by fellow students, Hughes’ children asked him if they could transfer.

His 17-year-old son and 15-year-old twin daughters ultimately decided to stay at Chaska High in hopes of being part of a positive change within the district.

“Your blackness is not a weapon,” Hughes recalls telling his children. “We’re not going anywhere. They can’t push us out.”

ROAR organizer Jenna Cruz told parents small signs of improvement have taken place.

District officials have committed to providing equity updates at school board meetings and recruiting teachers of color, she said, as well as providing voluntary implicit bias training.

And the local library has begun promoting literature by diverse authors.

Ellison’s stop, one of roughly 20 community visits since taking office, comes amid increased intolerance of immigrants and minorities. During the 90-minute meeting, he urged community members to file formal complaints with his office should bias-motivated crimes occur and praised their continued efforts to combat racism.

“Speak up even if your voice quivers,” he told the crowd. “Don’t let the ugly ideas soak into the soil.”

Donta Hughes, who met Tuesday with Attorney General Keith Ellison, has three teenagers in high school who he says have struggled with racial harassment.

Staff writer Stephen Montemayor contributed to this report.