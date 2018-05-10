Gophers football coach P.J. Fleck lost a recent recruiting battle with Notre Dame, but he responded by beating the Fighting Irish and other top schools for four-star Illinois junior defensive end Jason Bargy.
Bargy announced his commitment Wednesday night to play for Minnesota over programs such as Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Iowa and Michigan State. The 6-4, 255-pound Momence High School standout is the No. 2 ranked junior in Illinois and No. 99 in the Class of 2019 by 247Sports.com.
Fleck wasn’t able to land Edina four-star junior offensive tackle Quinn Carroll, who picked Notre Dame last week. But the Gophers responded with Bargy, the highest rated recruit to commit to the U since Eden Prairie’s Carter Coughlin in 2015.
Minnesota’s 2019 recruiting class currently ranks No. 25 in the nation and fifth in the Big Ten, per 247Sports.com.
