Four people were injured in a shooting in north Minneapolis early Saturday, including a 17-year-old boy who is hospitalized in critical condition, according to police.

Police have not arrested anyone and are not releasing a suspect description, according to Sgt. Catherine Michal. They believe the four victims and suspect were arguing before the shooting.

Officers were called to the 3600 block of Emerson Avenue N. in the Folwell neighborhood about 1:22 a.m. following reports of gunshots in the area.

When they arrived, they found a 33-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy with gunshot wounds in the front yard of a house. Officers also found a 36-year-old man with gunshot wounds in an alley.

The three victims were taken to North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale. The 33-year-old had noncritical wounds and the 36-year-old is in stable condition, but the 17-year-old is in critical condition, according to Michal.

A fourth person who was shot, a 20-year-old man, was dropped off at North Memorial while police were still at the scene, according to Michal. He suffered injuries to his shoulder.

The case is being investigated by the Violent Crimes Investigations Team.