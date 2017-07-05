Nothing and everything has changed for John Thompson since his friend Philando Castile was shot and killed during what began as a routine traffic stop.

Thursday marks the anniversary of the day the world was introduced to a dying Castile, an officer's gun trained on him, as his girlfriend livestreamed the shooting's aftermath on Facebook. In the ensuing year, he became known as not just the latest black man shot and killed by police, but a beloved nutrition services supervisor who doted on schoolchildren. Meanwhile, protesters took to the streets both before and after the St. Anthony police officer who shot him, Jeronimo Yanez, was charged and ultimately found not guilty last month.

To Thompson, Yanez's acquittal shattered hopes that Minnesota would buck the national trend in police prosecutions. The anniversary delivered little if any satisfaction that the criminal justice system had improved for black citizens, particularly black men.

"It's going to be a long time for me to pull myself together," Thompson said.

Castile's death, and Yanez's trial last month drew intense national scrutiny in the wake of acquittals of police officers who faced similar charges for fatally shooting unarmed black men. A Ramsey County jury deliberated for a week before acquitting Yanez, setting off more protests and arrests, and giving the case even more national attention.

Castile's case gripped the country in ways other police shootings did not because the videos appeared to show him complying with police, said Chiraag Bains, a visiting senior fellow at Harvard's Criminal Justice Policy Program.

John Thompson, a friend of Philando Castile, spoke to the St. Anthony City Council during a protest about racial profiling last month at the St. Anthony City Council meeting.

"I worry that this case will corrode people's faith in the criminal justice system," Bains said. "You can do everything right, and still get shot."

That worry about losing faith in the criminal justice system is shared by police, said Andy Skoogman, executive director of the Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association. He said the case has had a profound impact on officers.

"I think law enforcement in general is looking for ways to do a better job of connecting with communities of color," Skoogman said.

Dave Metasulem, president of the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association, said police realize Castile's shooting has strained the already terse relationship between police and the black community.

"Law enforcement agencies are not shying away from the issue. They are doubling down on efforts to promote good relations with communities of color," he said.

Community groups have organized three events to commemorate the anniversary of Castile's death and pay tribute to the longtime cafeteria worker. Thompson plans to speak at one of them, a July 7 picnic and lantern release.

"My message is clear: we have a fight on our hands," Thompson said.

Catalyst for change

Just after 9 p.m. on July 6, 2016, Castile, 32, was driving on Larpenteur Avenue near the state fairgrounds with his girlfriend, Diamond Reynolds, in the passenger's seat and her 4-year-old daughter in the back. Yanez, 28, pulled Castile over, believing him to resemble a suspect in a burglary a few days before. (Castile wasn't involved.) Dashcam video from that night shows that about a minute transpired between the initial stop and the shots fired. In that minute, Castile, who had a permit to carry, told Yanez he had a firearm on him. Yanez ordered for him not to reach for it before opening fire seven times, striking Castile five. Reynolds immediately began filming on Facebook in footage seen by millions. Four months later the Ramsey County Attorney's office charged Yanez with felony manslaughter and reckless discharge of a firearm.

In reaching the not guilty verdict, two jurors later said their verdict hinged on the definition of reckless negligence, and whether Yanez feared for his life. Further, they said, the squad car video didn't show inside the car, or where Castile's hands were. Last week, the trial's presiding judge, Edward Leary III, wrote a letter to jurors, saying he supports them despite widespread public criticism based on what he called "a failure to understand what you were asked to do."

In his letter to the jury of five women and seven men, including two people of color, Leary wrote that he was not providing his own opinion of Yanez's actions, merely that he wanted to convey to jurors that their verdict "was fully supported by a fair interpretation of the evidence and the law you were obligated to apply."

For Jason Sole, head of the NAACP Minneapolis, the verdict showed that nothing has changed with how blacks should view their place in the criminal justice system. He now wants to accelerate a plan to get a message out to communities of color, that they should police their own, maybe even going so far as to not report crimes to law enforcement.

"It's radical," he said. "But it's necessary."

That growing trust gap between people of color and law enforcement is unfortunate but understandable, said Mary Moriarty, Hennepin County's chief public defender. But she sees a chance to make changes that could prevent death's like Castile's.

"But we need to put down our defensiveness and talk about these issues," she said.

Thompson and activist Mel Reeves said they're turning their grief into political action, and that change has to come from lawmakers willing to toughen their stance on police use of force, and, from new lawmakers.

"To be honest with you, I still haven't made sense of it," Reeves said of Castile's death. "Two years from now, three years from now, five years from now, 10 years from now, a lifetime from now, people are going to look back and say, 'That didn't make sense.' "

The fact that Yanez is the first officer in modern Minnesota history charged with fatally shooting someone in the line of duty was of little consolation to Reeves.

"The fact that there was a trial ... didn't necessarily represent progress ...," Reeves said. "Real progress would be a conviction of somebody. We'd move forward. We don't want progress, we want justice."

Today, visitors continue to stream to a memorial for Castile at the intersection where he was killed. It's adorned by flowers, signs, art, even an apron honoring his profession. At its heart stands a wooden monument created by neighborhood residents.

"Son, you never talked much here," reads its inscription, a quote from his mother Valerie Castile. "But you're making a lot of noise now, baby!