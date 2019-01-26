Police are looking for suspects after one person was shot and killed early Saturday morning on St. Paul's East Side, police said. It's the city's third homicide of the year.

Police were called about 3:30 a.m. to the 400 block of E. Maryland Avenue after reports of shots fired, police spokesman Steve Linders said. They arrived to find a house party and two men with gunshot wounds. One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene; the second was taken to Regions Hospital with noncritical injuries, Linders said.

Identities of the two victims have not been released. Linders said police don't yet know what led up to the shooting or who might be responsible. Linders asked that anyone with information about the shooting call police at 651-266-5650.

STAFF REPORT