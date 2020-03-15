Barriers on The route to Tokyo

As the coronavirus continues to spread, many events leading up to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics have been canceled or postponed. The list includes Olympic qualifying tournaments; team selection trials; competitions in Tokyo that serve as test runs for venues; and competitions in which athletes can earn points toward Olympic berths for themselves or their countries. Here is a sampling of some events affected by the pandemic.

EVENT DATE STATUS

Wrestling/U.S. Olympic trials April 4-5 Postponed indefinitely

Women's gymnastics/Stuttgart World Cup March 20-22 Canceled

Olympic torch lighting March 12 No spectators allowed

Women's water polo/Olympic qualifier March 8-15 Rescheduled for May 17-24

Men's water polo/Olympic qualifier March 22-29 Rescheduled for May 31-June 7

Baseball/Olympic qualifier, North/South America March 22-26 Postponed indefinitely

Three-on-three basketball/primary Olympic qualifier March 18-22 Postponed indefinitely

Men's soccer/CONCACAF March 20-April 1 Postponed indefinitely

Wheelchair rugby/Tokyo test event March 12-15 Canceled

Sport climbing/Tokyo test event March 6 No spectators, no elite athletes

USA Basketball/all events Suspended until further notice

International Triathlon Union/all events Suspended until April 30

USA Diving/all events Suspended for 30 days

USA Swimming/all events Suspended for 30 days

US Rowing/all national team events Suspended for 30 days

RACHEL BLOUNT