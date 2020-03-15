Barriers on The route to Tokyo
As the coronavirus continues to spread, many events leading up to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics have been canceled or postponed. The list includes Olympic qualifying tournaments; team selection trials; competitions in Tokyo that serve as test runs for venues; and competitions in which athletes can earn points toward Olympic berths for themselves or their countries. Here is a sampling of some events affected by the pandemic.
EVENT DATE STATUS
Wrestling/U.S. Olympic trials April 4-5 Postponed indefinitely
Women's gymnastics/Stuttgart World Cup March 20-22 Canceled
Olympic torch lighting March 12 No spectators allowed
Women's water polo/Olympic qualifier March 8-15 Rescheduled for May 17-24
Men's water polo/Olympic qualifier March 22-29 Rescheduled for May 31-June 7
Baseball/Olympic qualifier, North/South America March 22-26 Postponed indefinitely
Three-on-three basketball/primary Olympic qualifier March 18-22 Postponed indefinitely
Men's soccer/CONCACAF March 20-April 1 Postponed indefinitely
Wheelchair rugby/Tokyo test event March 12-15 Canceled
Sport climbing/Tokyo test event March 6 No spectators, no elite athletes
USA Basketball/all events Suspended until further notice
International Triathlon Union/all events Suspended until April 30
USA Diving/all events Suspended for 30 days
USA Swimming/all events Suspended for 30 days
US Rowing/all national team events Suspended for 30 days
RACHEL BLOUNT