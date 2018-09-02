Old and young alike, there's lots of love at the State Fair

Early in the morning, the old couples hold hands as they stroll past crop art and fine art. As night falls, the kids on dates cuddle up on the midway rides and share sweet treats. There's room for old and young love at the fair.
Photos by Jerry Holt
September 2, 2018 — 11:32am
