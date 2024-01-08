More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Photography
www.startribune.com
The Land O'Lakes Kennel Club Dog Show kicks off
This year, more than 1,600 dogs and 197 breeds will compete in the annual weekend-long show at St. Paul at RiverCentre.
www.startribune.com
Veterinarians take part in a hands-on training program
The Rachael Ray Foundation Career Program is in response to a nationwide vet shortage that is impacting Animal Humane Society services.
Photography
Raptors beat Timberwolves 122-112
The Toronto Raptors take on the Minnesota Timberwolves Saturday at the Target Center in Minneapolis.
Twins shut out Red Sox 6-0
Minnesota Twins shut out the Red Sox 6-0 at Target Field.