An Oakdale school principal found dead in a Woodbury park died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said Thursday.

The finding came from the Ramsey County Medical Examiner after Joe Slavin’s body was found Wednesday morning in Carver Lake Park in Woodbury. Slavin, of Woodbury, was 45.

“This is a very difficult time for everyone that knew Mr. Slavin. The family is grateful for the outpouring of support,” said Michelle Okada, a Woodbury police spokeswoman.

An investigation into Slavin’s death could take up to eight weeks until all reports and medical exams are final, she said.

Counselors and social workers met with Oakdale students Thursday as they digested the news that of Slavin’s death.

He was principal at Skyview Middle School, with about 900 students, in Oakdale. He also was a current board member in the South Washington County School District, which is separate from the North St. Paul-Maplewood-Oakdale district.

Slavin, 45 and a Woodbury resident, was changing jobs on July 1, when he would become the Oakdale district’s new director of communications and technology innovation.

“At this point, a lot of people are supporting each other as they digest the news,” Superintendent Christine Osorio said Thursday. “It is such a loss, we were so excited for him to join our team.”

As students arrived at school, one day before summer vacation will begin, counselors help them cope with their principal’s death. Slavin had worked in the district since 1995, where he was an instructional technology coach, led building technology initiatives, and developed and taught online and blended courses at the university level. He had been Skyview’s principal since July 2013. Teachers and other staff members remember him as a practical jokester who worked hard to improve learning for students, Osorio said.

Reactions to Slavin’s death reverberated at other Oakdale schools as well. Staff members at John Glenn Middle School sent lunch to their colleagues at Skyview in a show of support, Osorio said.

In the South Washington County district, Slavin had been on the school board since 2015.

“Sadly, the district is confirming the unexpected death of school board member Joe Slavin. We received confirmation of this through the Woodbury Police Department this afternoon,” said a statement on the South Washington County website.

Slavin was married with three daughters who attend school in the South Washington district, according to district information. He had education degrees from Winona State University.

Wednesday’s 911 call came about 8:30 a.m. after a park visitor noticed a man unresponsive near his vehicle, said Michelle Okada, a Woodbury police spokeswoman.