An Oak Grove man died Monday when a tree fell on him.

The accident happened about 10:30 a.m. in the 22000 block of Drake St. NW. The man, 49, was trying to cut down the tree, according the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies administered first aid before the man was pronounced dead, the Sheriff’s Office said. The victim’s name won’t be released until relatives are notified.

The Sheriff’s Office and the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating.

DAVID CHANEN