An Oak Grove man died Monday when a tree fell on him.
The accident happened about 10:30 a.m. in the 22000 block of Drake St. NW. The man, 49, was trying to cut down the tree, according the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies administered first aid before the man was pronounced dead, the Sheriff’s Office said. The victim’s name won’t be released until relatives are notified.
The Sheriff’s Office and the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating.
DAVID CHANEN
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Minnesota Attorney General Ellison asked to step in on Glencore's purchase of PolyMet
The letter to Ellison is the latest call for greater oversight of push for copper-nickel mining near Boundary Waters.
West Metro
A lane of East River Road closed by mudslide now open
Heavy rainfall is believed to have caused the bluff to collapse
State + Local
DHS official says she was punished for reporting wrongdoing
Lawmakers have renewed calls for breaking up the Minnesota Department of Human Services amid disarray at the agency.
East Metro
Sheriff's deputy indicted on manslaughter charge in Lake Elmo shooting
The deputy becomes the state's third law enforcement officer in modern memory to be charged in an on-duty killing.
West Metro
Murder charge filed in shooting of St. Paul mother of three
The shooting occurred after Jessica Williams broke up with the suspect, charges said.