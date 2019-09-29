The hunt is on Sunday for whoever fatally shot a man in the heart of the Hennepin Avenue theater district Saturday night and for anyone responsible for a yet another homicide in violence-weary St. Paul.

The number of shootings in Minneapolis' First Precinct, which includes downtown, is up from last year. According to police, most of the gunfire takes place in Downtown West, the district where many theaters, bars and restaurants are located, as well as Target Center and Target Field.

And in St. Paul, the city is on pace to exceed its deadliest year for homicides in the past decade — 24 in 2017. The spike in deadly gun violence now includes nine in September. The total for the year stands at 23.

The men shot in both cities have yet to be identified.

In Minneapolis, a 911 call about 10:20 p.m. Saturday alerted officers to a man bleeding and in the street at Hennepin and S. 8th Street, said police spokeswoman Cyndi Barrington. The man was taken by ambulance to HCMC and died soon after from a gunshot wound, Barrington said.

"Preliminary information indicates that there was a physical altercation between the victim and the suspect," the spokeswoman said in a statement.

A shooting in this block of St. Paul proved fatal Saturday night. Credit: St. Paul Police Department

The suspect fled the scene in a car, she said. Police said Sunday that no arrests have been made in this killing.

Police spokesman John Elder said investigators were still sorting out whether the shooter and man killed had known each other before the gunfire. Police also have yet to say whether the suspect fled with anyone else in the vehicle.

Last week, representatives of the four professional sports teams that call Minneapolis home co-signed a letter that appeared in the Star Tribune expressing concern and voicing a warning about the high-profile violence downtown, not only killings but ambush robberies as well.

"Downtown Minneapolis isn't as safe as it once was," the letter written on behalf of the Vikings, Twins, Timberwolves and Lynx read. "Nothing will stop people from coming downtown more quickly than the perception or reality that it is unsafe. Our professional sports teams are collectively urging Mayor Jacob Frey and the Minneapolis City Council to invest in public safety for downtown Minneapolis."

Anyone with information about the Minneapolis killing is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. Tips may also be submitted at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org. All Tips are anonymous, and anyone providing information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a financial reward.

Also Saturday, less than an hour later in St. Paul, callers to 911 were alerting officers to a shooting death near the intersection of Hudson Road and Earl Street.

Officers arrived and saw the wounded man in the street where he was shot, police said Sunday. Fire Department medics took the man to Regions Hospital, where he died.

Investigators believe that the shooter and the person killed were acquainted before the gunfire, police spokesman Steve Linders said late Sunday morning.

"No arrests have been made, and no suspect description has been shared with us," Linders said.

In St. Paul, investigators are asking anyone who was in the area to call the Homicide Unit at 651-266-5650.

Star Tribune staff writers Emma Nelson and Vince Tuss contributed to this report.