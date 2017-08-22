The Nicollet Mall reconstruction is going to cost another $2.1 million, after crews worked extra hours this winter, designs changed and additional mulch was brought in for the final stages of the downtown Minneapolis project.

A Minneapolis City Council committee authorized the funds Tuesday. The project, an overhaul of the corridor from Grant Street to Washington Avenue, was budgeted for $50 million and is still under budget.

This isn’t the first time city leaders have approved more money for Nicollet Mall. Since May 2016, a month before construction began, a series of change orders has led to nearly $4.7 million in added expenses for everything from contract extensions to design modifications to planting bigger trees. The total cost is now about $41 million.

Don Elwood, Minneapolis’ director of transportation and planning, said he anticipated there would be unexpected costs, and planned the project budget accordingly.

“They’re the known unknowns,” he said. “I knew we were going to have this sort of thing in the budget.”

A combination of state grants, city funds and property owner assessments are paying for the project. During the budgeting process, about 15 percent of the $50 million budget — or $7.5 million — was set aside to cover unexpected costs, Elwood said.

Construction work continued along Nicollet Mall in downtown Minneapolis on Tuesday.

Robert Sniegowski, a principal at Clifton Allen Larson who worked in the construction industry for 24 years, said planned contingencies vary from project to project. When contractors have to account for things like soil conditions, multiple utilities and traffic conditions, those costs get bigger.

“It should not come as a surprise that you would have a higher amount of change orders on an urban project like that one,” he said.

Nicollet Mall is scheduled to be largely complete by November, a little more than two years after the corridor closed to vehicles. During that time, city officials have emphasized to frustrated pedestrians and street-level business owners that construction is on time and on budget.

The project hit a roadblock early on, when the only bid came in $24 million over budget. Splitting the contract into smaller pieces, shifting some costs to Metro Transit and deciding to use concrete instead of costly pavers got the project back on track.

The city has five different contracts that have been amended in the past year, for services including design, construction, project management and landscaping.

The full council will vote to authorize the additional $2.1 million at its Sept. 1 meeting.