Families who stayed at the Francis Drake Hotel, which was destroyed in a Christmas Day fire, will begin moving to new temporary shelters Friday night, Hennepin County officials said.

The 93-year-old former hotel served as the county’s only overflow shelter for families with children experiencing homelessness, but it was also home to people who rented their rooms their privately.

The number of people staying at the temporary shelter at the Bethlehem Baptist Church in downtown Minneapolis rose to 127 Thursday night, up from 111 the night before. On Friday night, the county will begin moving the roughly 30 families who lived there as part of shelter overflow system to a hotel in Bloomington, according to Jodi Wentland, assistant Hennepin County administrator for human services. Wentland declined to name the hotel.

On Saturday, officials will start moving the remaining people to the First Covenant Church in Minneapolis.

“I’m just pleased to say that we are ready for this,” said Dan Collison, senior pastor at First Covenant Church. He added later: “At least for the next couple weeks, we will be a shelter in a place of refuge where we hope to provide meaningful hospitality, support, care, meals, showers, laundry. All of the things that you need for 24/7 life, we will do.”

Wentland said the county is paying the hotel fees, but will work with partners in the future to figure out final financial arrangements.

It’s not yet clear what caused the fire, which occurred as people slept early Wednesday morning. The fire destroyed the part of the roof, which collapsed onto the third floor, which collapsed onto the second. City officials have ordered the partial demolition of the building, citing safety concerns.

Demolition work had not begun as of early Friday evening. Firefighters had worked earlier in the day to extinguish a hot spot that ignited.

