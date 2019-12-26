A day after the Christmas Day blaze that left dozens homeless, the city of Minneapolis used its emergency authority early Thursday to order the demolition of part of the Francis Drake Hotel.

Fire crews fought the blaze through the night and continued pouring water on the hotel at 416 S. 10th St. Thursday morning. Meanwhile, the city's Community Planning and Economic Development Director David Frank said he was on the site with others from the city and made the determination based on an exterior inspection of the building.

The U-shaped building's opening faces south toward Interstate 35W where thousands of cars pass by to enter downtown every day. The eastern and western wings are joined by a shorter connector building on the northern side.

The eastern roof of the three-story building collapsed during the fire, then the third floor collapsed onto the second floor. Now the second floor is full of water and debris causing the walls to bow out with bricks being pushed loose from the wall.

"The water is looking for a way out," Frank said Thursday, adding "There's extra load where it's not supposed to be."

Given the danger to the public — who will soon be walking and driving past — the right thing is to take down that portion of the building, Frank said.

As dawn broke, Minneapolis firefighters continued putting water on the Francis Drake Hotel apartments, a day after a Christmas Day fire at the Drake, where more than 200 people were displaced and seen Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, in Minneapolis MN.

"We would love to save as much of the building as possible, but the safety of the public is the primary concern," he said.

The eastern building is in such a precarious state that no one was able to even enter Thursday morning, Frank said. However, the city leaders also believe the connector piece and the western portion of the Drake don't need to be demolished. What happens to the rest of the building will be determined by the property owner, Frank said.

Veit, the city's contractor, will be on the property Thursday to begin the assessment and demolition work, but Frank said the process will be complex.

"We're not sure what we will find," he said. "It's a very uncontrolled environment."

Assistant Minneapolis Fire Chief Bryan Tyner said crews had hoped to get the fire under control before it engulfed the entire building, "ultimately the fire did spread into the attic and roof area and has continued to burn throughout the night. Crews are still on scene fighting the blaze, though we have made significant progress and hope to wrap up operations this afternoon."

This is a developing story. Check startribune.com for updates.

Staff writer Andy Mannix contributed to this report.