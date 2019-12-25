A fire broke out early Wednesday morning at the Francis Drake Hotel apartment building in downtown Minneapolis. The building serves mostly as temporary housing for homeless people.

The Minneapolis Fire Department responded to a call around 3 a.m. and started evecuating residents from the building near 10th Street and 5th Avenue South. The fire appeared to be concentrated in units on the second and third floors of the three-story building.

By 5 a.m. the fire had gone to four alarms. Firefighters continue to battle the blaze.

The Drake Hotel mostly serves as temporary housing for homeless people as an overflow shelter by Hennepin County when primary shelters are full. Built in 1926 as a luxury hotel, it has a 146 rooms.

