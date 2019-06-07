PLAN 51-1149

Total finished sq. ft.: 2,743

Bed/bathrooms: 4/5

Stories: 2

Garage bays: 3

Foundation: Walkout basement, crawl space, slab

With an open layout between the island kitchen and great room, convenience and relaxation are front and center in this home design. This modern farmhouse plan is packed with details, including a pocket office and versatile guest suite on the main floor. The main floor master suite is appointed with a spalike bathroom. A handy mudroom keeps things clean and tidy, while a large pantry helps keep food organized. The second floor holds two bedrooms, one bathroom and a loft. The expansive rear porch and patio offer outdoor living space.

For information or to buy plans, contact Eplans at eplans.com or call 1-800-528-8070.