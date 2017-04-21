Newly released documents shed more light on the demotion of Minneapolis police Lt. Michael Friestleben, a popular officer whose removal as inspector of the Fourth Precinct last year sparked public outcry.

The cache of documents detailed an internal investigation by the Office of Police Conduct Review (OPCR) into Friestleben’s handling of a stalking case involving one of his officers. A review panel found that he violated department policy by waiting months to report the alleged stalking of the female officer, according to the documents released Friday following a data practices request by KARE-TV. The panel also faulted Friestleben for discussing an ongoing internal investigation into his conduct with the officer involved.

In a June 2016 letter, Chief Janeé Harteau said that she agreed with a review panel’s ruling and that she had lost “all faith” in his abilities as inspector. “While I may remove him without cause, these circumstances warrant a disciplinary demotion and are intended to impress upon him the magnitude of his errors,” Harteau wrote.

Friestleben was subsequently stripped of his command and demoted to lieutenant, his civil service rank.

According to the documents, department officials took issue with his handling of a case involving one of his officers, who in February 2015 approached her supervisors after a high school classmate of hers began making unwanted advances. The officer later obtained a restraining order against her alleged stalker.

Investigators said that the man contacted Friestleben on July 21, 2015, asking that he lift the restraining order. The then-inspector didn’t notify the officer’s supervisor of the call until October and didn’t file an report documenting the exchange until Jan. 26, 2016, investigators allege.

An internal investigation was opened and Friestleben, who was picked by Harteau to command the Fourth Precinct and had drawn praise for his efforts to build community trust, was placed on paid leave. At the time, department officials gave no reason for his suspension, citing privacy laws.

A review panel of two police officials and two civilians eventually ruled that Friestleben had violated department policy by not reporting his phone conversation with the alleged stalker sooner.

As inspector, the panel concluded, he should have acted more decisively to protect his subordinates.

The panel also ruled that Friestleben shouldn’t have discussed the ongoing OPCR investigation with the officer. Reports say Friestleben apologized for not making the report sooner and told the officer he “would not hold it against her” if she was the one that filed the complaint against him. He was subsequently put on administrative leave and later demoted.

Friestleben joined the department in 1988 and worked through the ranks with stints in the Fourth and Fifth precincts, before being named a replacement for Mike Kjos, under whom he served for several years. Friestleben, who is white and a longtime North Sider, was at the helm of the 123-officer precinct in the months of unrest following the November shooting death of Jamar Clark during a scuffle with two Minneapolis police officers.

His community ties were tested during the three-week occupation of Fourth Precinct headquarters that followed Clark’s death.

A federal report released last month pointed to missteps in the city’s response to the protests. Without naming Friestleben, the report concluded that disagreements between department brass and Fourth Precinct leadership resulted in “inconsistent messaging, unnecessary confusion, and poor communication that significantly and negatively affected the response.”

His reassignment last month to the Crimes Against Children unit was met with anger by some council members and community members. An online petition for his reinstatement to inspector or his subsequent post as head of department’s community outreach program garnered more than 500 signatures.