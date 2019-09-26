Afraid not

The anthology series "Creepshow," nods to the 1982 movie by casting that film's star Adrienne Barbeau in the first tale, which is based on a throwaway Stephen King short story. That's the only clever twist in the unimaginative premiere, offering fewer genuine scares than an episode of "The View."

Now streaming on Shudder

Encore! Encore!

Maura Pfefferman (Jeffrey Tambor) may be dead, but that's not preventing her loved ones from breaking into inspired, Broadway-worthy tunes in the series finale of "Transparent." A full-fledged musical may be a risky way to say farewell, but it works with the help of a game — if not always pitch-perfect — cast, most notably Kathryn Hahn, whose rabbi character channels "Damn Yankees' " Lola in the movie's showstopping number.

Now streaming on Amazon Prime

Crow

If it makes her happy

If Sheryl Crow is truly wrapping up her recording career, she's doing it in style. "CMT Crossroads: Sheryl Crow & Friends" mirrors the approach she took for her recently released album, "Threads," by leaning heavily on collaborators. The televised lineup include Jason Isbell joining in on a cover of Bob Dylan's "Everything is Broken" and Lucius helping out on Crow's 1994 hit, "Strong Enough."

9 p.m. Friday, CMT

Harlem nights

Forest Whitaker, who hasn't headlined a major hit since his Oscar-winning role in 2006's "The Last King of Scotland," storms back into the spotlight with "Godfather of Harlem," an intense new series about 1960s gangster Bumpy Johnson. Whitaker gets plenty of opportunities to do what he does best — finding the charisma in ruthless characters — especially in his showdowns with turf nemesis Vincent Gigante (Vincent D'Onofrio).

9 p.m. Sunday, Epix

Neal Justin