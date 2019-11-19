Reunited

As reboots go, “Mad About You” is better than most with Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt slipping back into their roles like, well, an old married couple. It probably helps that Brave New Workshop veteran Peter Tolan (“The Larry Sanders Show”) is contributing behind the scenes to a story line that finds the Buchmans dealing with becoming empty-nesters. Unfortunately, the sitcom is available only to Spectrum cable subscribers, which is bound to make many Minnesota viewers stark raving mad.

Now streaming on Spectrum

Alone again

The most successful holiday movie of all time doesn’t center around a visit from Santa or reindeer games. It’s “Home Alone,” the 1990 comedy in which Macaulay Culkin spends his Christmas break tormenting Daniel Stern and Joe Pesci. Rewatch the blockbuster, followed by its less appealing sequel, “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York,” which features a cameo from a certain future president.

4:50 p.m. Freeform

Kevin (Macaulay Culkin) realizes he’s “Home Alone” in the Christmas classic.

Grin and bear it

“Bears,” the latest edition of “Nature,” might charm your kids just as much as the “Paddington” movies with the filmmakers treating their subject matters like stars in a slapstick comedy. The only thing missing from scenes of salmon slipping out of grizzlies’ paws is the theme from “The Benny Hill Show.

7 p.m. TPT, Ch. 2

Neal Justin





