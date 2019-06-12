Still keeping it real

"The Real World," once as much a part of the MTV family as Madonna videos, has moved to social media. The series, which had a whopping 32 seasons on cable, will now allow Facebook users to get more engaged in the show to the degree that they can submit themselves to be future castmates. If the show relies on alcohol as much as it did in its most recent years, they may want to take a hard pass.

Now streaming on Facebook Watch

Iron chef

Jon Favreau is best known for directing the big-budget hits "Elf" and "Iron Man," but he also has a sweet spot for his more intimate dramedy, 2014's "Chef," which has now inspired a reality series. "The Chef Show" is not the most exciting of culinary journeys with Favreau salivating over the most minute of details in the cooking process, but it's a kick to see him in the kitchen with guest Gwyneth Paltrow as they whip up Pepper Pot, a nod to her "Iron Man" character, Virginia "Pepper" Potts.

Now streaming on Netflix

Tears of a clown

In the fourth season of "Baskets," Chip (Zach Galifianakis) is getting his act together — sort of. While his rodeo clown is relying less on doting mom (Minnesota favorite son Louie Anderson), he still can't walk through a department store without knocking over the mannequins. The series isn't as outrageous as it once was, but it's twice as sweet.

9 p.m., FX

Neal Justin