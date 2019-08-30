Bittersweet Melissa

Melissa McCarthy has had her fair share of bombs since breaking through in "Bridesmaids," but 2018's "Can You Ever Forgive Me?" reminds us how powerful she can be when handed smart material. The Oscar nominee plays a luckless alcoholic who finally gets a break when she starts forging letters by famous writers. Her commitment to the role is anything but fake.

7 p.m. Saturday, HBO

Going in style

Jason Bolden and Adair Curtis are clearly having a blast catering to the stars' fashion and decorating needs in "Styling Hollywood." Most of their famous clients, which include Minnesota native Yara Shahidi, passed on being included in the series, but Taraji P. Henson makes up for their absence by playing the role of demanding diva to the hilt.

Now streaming on Netflix

I can go for that

Watching "Daryl Hall & John Oates Live in Dublin" might not be as thrilling as their State Fair appearance earlier this week, but at least you won't have to battle the crowds to hear hits like "Maneater" and "Out of Touch." The concert, which first aired in 2015, marked the first time the duo had performed in Ireland.

7 p.m. Saturday, TPT Life

Neal Justin