Lifetime will soon telecast a 90-minute documentary about Jayme Closs, with fellow abduction survivor Elizabeth Smart conducting “exclusive interviews with key players” in the kidnapping of the Wisconsin 13-year-old and the murder of her parents last fall in the family’s Barron County home, the network has announced.

“Smart Justice: The Jayme Closs Case” will premiere on April 27 at 7 p.m. CDT.

The documentary includes Smart interviewing principals connected to Jayme’s 88 days in captivity until her escape in January, along with Smart hosting a discussion with six other noted victims of abduction “to help tell Jayme’s story,” the announcement continued.

Smart, abducted from her Salt Lake City home and held captive for nine months as a teenager in 2003, was in Barron County in mid-March and spoke to a gathering of roughly 1,300 in the Barron High School gym.

Now a 31-year-old wife and mother of three, she offered insight to the community over a couple of days, capped by a speech in the gym that captivated the crowd.

The network’s announcement highlighted Smart’s visit to Barron, where she conducted “exclusive interviews with key players in Jayme’s harrowing case and incredible rescue.”

Smart was able to “personally uncover new details and [speak] with those closest to her and those vital in the rescue,” the network added.

The announcement did not say whether Jayme was among those she met. The teen has not been seen in public since her return to Barron.

Closs escaped Jan. 10 from a cabin near Gordon, Wis., after 21-year-old Jake Patterson left for a while and she ran outside and approached a neighbor who was walking her dog.

Patterson was soon arrested and has pleaded guilty to the kidnapping and murdering Jayme’s parents, Denise and James Closs.