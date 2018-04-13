A fugitive Blooming Prairie, Minn., woman now faces second-degree murder charges in the shooting death of her husband.

Charges against Lois Riess are pending at the Dodge County Attorney’s Office and authorities issued a warrant for Riess’ arrest, said Dodge County Sheriff Scott Rose.

Law enforcement from multiple jurisdictions have been looking for Riess since her husband, David Riess, was found shot to death on the couple’s farm property on March 23.

Authorities this week found the white 2005 Cadillac Escalade Lois Riess was believed to have been driving abandoned in Florida. They now believe she is driving a stolen white 2005 Acura TL with Florida license plate Y37TAA, Rose said.

Two south Florida television stations are reporting Riess’ connection to a murder in Fort Myers. Station WBBH is reporting that Riess was named a person of interest in a murder in Fort Myers Beach that happened Monday night.

Riess had previously been charged with theft in connection with several suspicious withdrawals that drew $11,000 from her husband’s bank account.

Law enforcement say they believe that after David Riess was killed, Lois Riess transferred nearly $10,000 from his business account into his personal account and then forged her husband’s signature on three checks to herself for $11,000.

Riess is described as white, 5 foot 5 and 165 pounds with brown eyes and blond hair.

Investigators consider Lois Riess to be armed and dangerous. Anyone who’s had any recent contact with her or has any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 507-635-6200.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is investigating David Riess’ murder with assistance from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.