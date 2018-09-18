More from Star Tribune
Motormouth: Bench seats are rarer than ever
Q: Are there any cars that have a front bench seat anymore? I'm looking for a late-model used sedan that can accommodate six passengers. Do…
Autos
Seeking new riders via youth programs
Motorcycle makers rev up a new generation of enthusiasts.
Variety
US retail sales up just 0.1 pct. after previous strong gain
U.S. retail sales barely rose in August as consumers slowed their spending after a robust month of shopping in July.
National
Former Gov. Chris Christie christens road named for him
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has helped christen a new road that's named after him.
