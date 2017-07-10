A police incident report filed in the shooting of two dogs inside their north Minneapolis yard by an officer says that the animals “charged at [the] officer,” an aggressive action not visible in the resident’s security video of the encounter.

Hundreds of people have donated more than $18,000 toward the veterinary bills for the dogs that were seriously wounded over the weekend by an officer answering a burglary call.

According to the report made that night by one of the responding officers, Michael Mays:

“While staging at the rear, two large size pitbulls charged at officer,” the narrative said. “Officer dispatched the two dogs, causing them to run back into the residence.”

The encounter Saturday shortly after sunset in a fenced north Minneapolis backyard was captured on the resident’s video surveillance and posted on Facebook a day later. As of late Monday morning, the 105-second video has been viewed more than 290,000 times.

The video brought widespread response to a GoFundMe campaign online to cover the many thousands of dollars of medical bills ahead for Jennifer LeMay, owner of Ciroc and Rocko, both Stratfordshire terriers. More than 600 donations have come in as of midday Monday and pushed the total well beyond the $15,000 stated goal.

Several donors posted photos of their own pets along with their donations.

“I hope my donation helps, even a little bit. If the surgery is already paid for, buy them good food or a small bed or something they can enjoy,” wrote donor Cris Ramirez. “I’m so sorry for what happened and I can’t imagine what you’re going through. My prayers are with you.”

The Police Department said Sunday evening in a Facebook posting that it had no information to release about the shooting, but did say it is reviewing the resident’s video as well as the officer’s body camera video. The posting added that any discharge of an officer’s firearm prompts an internal investigation.

The other officer’s identity has yet to be disclosed, nor have police said which officer shot the dogs.

The incident occurred about 9:15 p.m. behind the home in the 3800 block of Queen Avenue North, and while LeMay and her family were camping in Wisconsin and a friend was caring for the dogs.

LeMay said her 18- and 13-year-old daughters came home earlier because the elder teen had to report to work early Sunday.

The daughters came home about 8:50 p.m., and one of them accidentally set off the security alarm. LeMay said she notified the security company and had the alarm deactivated within a few minutes.

The two officers soon arrived. Neither knocked on the front door, she said, with one going to the front of the house and the other scaling a fence in back, she said.

A moment later, the officer in the back retreats with gun drawn. The video shows Ciroc trotting toward the officer and stopping about 10 feet away. The officer shoots the dog. The animal goes down briefly and runs away. The officer then shoots Rocko.

Ciroc was shot in the jaw. Rocko has wounds one side, face and shoulder. Ciroc is home now and has is awaiting surgery that could run from $5,000 to $7,000, LeMay said.