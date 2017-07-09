The Facebook video is disturbing. A uniformed Minneapolis police officer climbs a wooden privacy fence at a home in north Minneapolis.

Two dogs come out to see what’s going on. The officer shoots one dog, then the other.

As of Sunday afternoon, both dogs were alive but their owner, Jennifer LeMay, was facing thousands of dollars in bills for vet care and surgery.

Minneapolis police released a statement Sunday saying an investigation is underway and “at this time, there is no further information we can release.”

The incident happened about 9:15 p.m. Saturday in the 3800 block of Queen Avenue N. The episode was recorded on security video cameras in LeMay’s backyard.

LeMay and her four children own the dogs, Ciroc and Rocko. Both are Staffordshire terriers that the family has had since they were puppies. Both are physician-prescribed emotional support animals for LeMay’s two sons, who suffer from severe anxiety.

Police spokesman Corey Schmidt sent a one paragraph statement:

“We are aware of the recent incident involving MPD officers responding to an audible residential burglary alarm and while at this call an MPD officer discharged their firearm, striking two dogs belonging to the homeowner. Anytime an officer discharges their firearm in the line of duty there is an investigation ... by the Minneapolis Police Department’s Internal Affairs Unit. We are in the process of reviewing the video posted online, as well as the officer’s body camera video. We have reached out to the owner of the dogs and will continue to do so during the investigation.”

LeMay told what she knows of the incident from her daughters and from her security camera video:

She and her family were camping in Wisconsin while a friend watched the dogs at LeMay’s home. LeMay’s daughters, ages 18 and 13, decided to come home early because the 18-year-old was supposed to work an early shift at a fast-food restaurant on Sunday morning.

The daughters arrived at the house at 8:50 p.m. Saturday. One of the daughter’s had trouble with the security system’s keypad and accidentally triggered the alarm. LeMay said she was on the phone with the security company within minutes and the alarm was deactivated at 8:54 p.m.

At 9:15 p.m., two officers arrived at the home. Neither of them knocked on the front door, Le May said, but one stayed in front while the other went to the back.

The video, which has no audio, shows a uniformed officer standing on the grass in a fenced backyard. He then approaches the house and goes out of camera range. A moment later, he steps backward rapidly with his gun drawn.

Ciroc, a white and brown dog trots toward the officer and stops about 5 feet away. The dog looks distracted but does not appear to be charging the officer. The officer fires, the dog falls and then scrambles to his feet and runs away. At the same time, a black dog runs into camera range. The officer shoots several times and the dog flees.

The officer appears to assess the situation for about 18 seconds before he turns his back and climbs over the privacy fence.

LeMay said her 13-year-old daughter was in her upstairs bedroom and saw the entire incident.

“He was wagging his tail,” LeMay said of Ciroc. “My dog wasn’t even moving, lunging toward him or anything.

“My dogs were doing their job on my property,” she said. “We have a right to be safe in our yard.”

After the dogs’ shooting, another officer knocked on the front door. The 18-year-old explained that she’d triggered the alarm and that it had been deactivated.

The family didn’t instantly take the dogs to the emergency vet because police told the family that “animal control” would be there in minutes to access the dogs’ medical needs. No one showed up, LeMay said.

Both dogs were at the emergency vet by 10:30 p.m. Ciroc was shot in the jaw; Rocko in the side, face and shoulder. So far, LeMay has paid $900 for Ciroc and brought him home; he still needs $5,000 to $7,000 worth of surgery at the University of Minnesota, she said. Rocko was still at the vet on Sunday afternoon and has rung up $3,800 worth of bills. A GoFundMe page was established to help LeMay pay her vet bills.

Stay tuned to Startribune.com for further updates.