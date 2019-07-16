The former Minneapolis police officer serving time for the killing of Justine Ruszczyk Damond behind her Minneapolis home two summers ago has been relocated to a prison outside of the state’s prison system.

Mohamed Noor, 33, had been in Minnesota’s Oak Park Heights prison. He was sentenced on June 7 after jurors convicted him on April 30 of third-degree murder for fatally shooting the unarmed 40-year-old woman in an alley after she reported a possible sexual assault.

The state Department of Corrections (DOC) offender search page lists Noor as “currently at a non-DOC facility.”

Noor’s offender information page does not say when that move occurred or reveal any further details behind the action. A DOC official told KSTP-TV, Channel 5, that Noor is now incarcerated out of state but said the location cannot be made public.

Noor’s sentence of 12½ years calls for him to be imprisoned until Aug. 30, 2027, with the balance of his term served on supervised release.