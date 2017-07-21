A Delano man missing since Tuesday was found dead near his car parked in a swampy area just outside the west metro city, the Wright County Sheriff’s Office said.

Aaron Luebke, 31, was last seen around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, when he left the Thirsty Buffalo in Buffalo, Minn. Family members on Wednesday afternoon reported him and his Honda Civic missing. Searchers found his body about 8 p.m. Wednesday, 15 feet from his vehicle parked near 65th Street and Farmington Avenue, Sheriff Joe Hagerty said.

It was not clear how he died, and the incident remains under investigation, Hagerty said.

“This is our families worst nightmare,” reads a posting attributed to his sister that appears on the Minnesota United volunteer search group’s Facebook page. “Please, hug your families a little tighter today. Tell them you love them and if you are struggling, please know there is always someone to help you. To our friends and family, stay strong and make good choices. Aaron would want that, his heart is as big as this earth.”

Friends and family members have started a GoFundMe campaign to raise $50,000 to cover Luebke’s funeral expenses and to start a trust for his son. So far, $2,100 has been pledged.

A memorial fund also has been set up at the State Bank of Delano.

A celebration of life service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Medina Entertainment Center.