Brie Larson and Jennifer Hudson to announce Oscar nominees
Oscar winners Brie Larson and Jennifer Hudson will help announce this year's Academy Award nominees.
Variety
Beautiful Garden in Wis. celebrates native plants and finds scavenged from ditches
Gardening near Lake Superior has its challenges, but a mix of native plants, careful purchases and finds scavenged from ditches creates a verdant escape.
Variety
Minnesotans are getting 'hygge' with simple joys of Danish coziness
We're not sure how this happened, but a certain Minnesota lifestyle is trending, much to its devotees' befuddlement. Hygge — a Danish word for a particular atmosphere grounded in the joys of simple pleasures — is hot.
Variety
Protesters say Trump can't 'bury the Statue of Liberty'
A standing-room-only crowd has packed a historic African-American church in Washington for one of dozens of rallies around the nation supporting immigrant rights.
Variety
UConn pitcher, 6-year-old linked by cancer fights
It began for UConn pitcher Ryan Radue as a small role in a team effort to help a sick child.
