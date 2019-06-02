Philadelphia defender Kai Wagner stole a goal away from Minnesota United on Sunday afternoon and then backline mate Auston Trusty scored the winning one in the 85th minute to win 3-2 at Allianz Field.

By doing so, the Union ended United’s 3-0-3 home unbeaten streak with which it started the season. It also ended a stretch where the Loons had allowed just one goal in their last five home games.

Trusty’s winner came 23 minutes after Wagner had robbed United striker Darwin Quintero of his first goal since April and not long after Loons midfielder Kevin Molino scored his first goal on the long road back from his second ACL surgery, on a sharp-angled shot in the 77th minute.

Trusty’s winner came Union midfielder Ilsinho lobbed a crossing pass into the box that went over one teammates head, but Trusty popped it up to himself, beating United defender Brent Kallman to the ball, before he chipped it over oncoming goalkeeper Vito Mannone.

“I’m disappointed for the players,” United coach Adrian Heath said in his postgame FSN interview. “They put in a magnificent shift today and deserved more from the game. You can’t fault their effort…Goals change games and every time we got some momentum, we didn’t get (a goal). At the end, we pushed forward and you leave yourself open. I don’t think they couldn’t have given any more.”

Philadelphia led 2-1 at halftime with two goals scored outside the run of play, one on a penalty kick and the other on a free kick while United much of the first 45 minutes’ play.

Kallman fouled Philadelphia’s Sergio Santos on a full run in the penalty box and midfielder Jamiro Monteiro converted the penalty kick award with a shot in the low, right corner past diving Mannone’s outstretched hand in the 18th minute.

Loons rookie midfielder Hassani Dotson, starting another game at left back, tied the game 10 minutes later with a beautiful half-volley strike from 20 yards away on the left side that curled outside in, ticking off the near post and past Union goalkeeper Andre Blake in the 28th minute.

It stayed like that — but not without chances, particularly for the Loons — until the 44th minute when United defender Ike Opara was called for a committing a foul eight yards outside the penalty box.

Philadelphia was awarded a free kick and midfielder Haris Medunjanin curved a 26-yard shot around United’s wall and past Mannone’s hand high into the left corner just before halftime.

The Loons outshot the Union 15-8 in the first half alone, eight of them blocked by defenders in a category they led 8-0.

United striker Angelo Rodriguez could have scored a handful of goals all by himself, but except for Dotson’s goal the Loons were turned away every time by the Union’s collapsing defense or Blake’s roaming far to catch, punch or block shots.