Minnesota United starters Romain Metanire and Kevin Molino both will be “game day decisions for the team’s MLS is Back tournament quarterfinal game against San Jose, coach Adrian Heath said Thursday.

Metanire left Tuesday’s knockout-round, penalty kick-shootout victory over the Columbus Crew in the 72nd minute because of a “slight problem” and a “little bit of a tweak” on his hamstring, Heath said Thursday. Metanire did not train on Thursday in Orlando.

“So we’ll see,” Heath said in a video teleconference.

The Loons’ lone All-Star Game representative a year ago, Metanire was replaced at right back by midfielder Marlon Hairston for the rest of the game.

San Jose attacked often from the wings when it won Group B with a 2-0-1 record and then defeated Real Salt Lake 5-2 in the knockout round.

“They’ve got threats and they’ve got people who can run with the ball and beat people,” Heath said. “So whoever plays out there if Romain doesn’t make it will have a challenge up. It’s something we spoke about and we think we’re well prepared for what they will do.”

Molino scored the Loons’ winning goal in the 97th minute of their 2-1 victory over Sporting Kansas City in their Group D opener. But he hasn’t played since he came off the field with a hamstring injury at halftime of a scoreless draw with Real Salt Lake on July 17.

He missed the final Group D game against Colorado, then was designated a substitute for the game against Columbus but did not play. The teams played to a 1-1 draw before the Loons made all five of their penalty kicks and goalkeeper Tyler Miller stopped one of Columbus’ attempts.