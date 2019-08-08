In just its third MLS season, Minnesota United on Wednesday advanced to its first U.S. Open Cup final with a 2-1 victory over Western Conference rival Portland.

An American inserted into Wednesday’s starting lineup because Open Cup rules limit each team’s number of international players to five, young Mason Toye scored the winning goal in the 64th minute.

He outran Timbers defender Claude Dielna to a long ball played forward by teammate Kevin Molino and after one touch, chipped the ball over Dielna as he slid to block the ball and over goalkepper Steve Clark, who was out of position after coming out of goal to chase after the ball.

It came after Portland star Brian Fernandez had tied the game with a goal just seconds before halftime. That for the time was the equalizer after Loons star Darwin Quintero scored on a penalty kick in the 22nd minute.

It was the second time the teams played each other in three days.

The victory extended their unbeaten streak in MLS and Open Cup games to 11 consecutively. They’ll play at defending MLS champion Atlanta for the Cup later this month.

United won Sunday’s league game on veteran midfielder Ethan Finlay’s successful penalty kick in second-half stoppage time. That winning kick was awarded not from a penalty called in the run of play, but rather on a video review that awarded the penalty and ultimately three points for United.

On Wednesday, the penalty kick came in the 22nd minute, not game’s end.

This time, Dielna was called for the hand ball when he put up his arm to protect his face on Quintero’s free kick and was called for having his arm extended.

Unlike Finlay’s goal three days earlier, Quintero went one way with his kick and Timbers keeper Steve Clark guessed wrong and went the other.

It was Quintero’s sixth goal in four U.S. Open Cup games, most in the tournament.

Three points in the MLS standings were at stake in Sunday afternoon’s game, won 1-0 by United on Finlay’s successful penalty kick in second-half stoppage time.

Wednesday, they played to advance to the final for the U.S. Open Cup, a trophy contested by amateur and professional American teams alike since 1914.

U.S. Open Cup rules limit the number of international players each team can field to five, which means both team’s coaches had to do a little juggling.

“It’s that stage of the year where you can only play five now,” United coach Adrian Heath said.

Those five for United Wednesday were goalkeeper Vito Mannone, defenders Romain Metanire and Michael Boxall, midfielders Jan Gregus and Robin Lod.

Noticeably not in the starting lineup: Striker Angelo Rodriguez, who was neither starter nor substitute. Finlay was a sub after he scored that winning penalty kick Sunday.

Lod made his first MLS start after he made his debut as a second-half sub Sunday. Miguel Ibarra went from starting the last two games to not being among the 18 players in uniform Wednesday.

“One or two things we’ll have to do,” Heath said after Tuesday’s training about the lineup tweaking he’d have to do to play just five international. “Unfortunately, there will be a couple people who will be disappointed. But that’s the way it has to be.”