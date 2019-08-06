Minnesota United on Tuesday traded $50,000 in general-allocation money to D.C. United for one of its international-player roster spots in a bit of bookkeeping that clears the way to sign 18-year-old Uruguayan midfielder Thomas Chacon.

The trade gives the Loons the extra international slot they need to acquire a promising, gifted attacking midfielder in what is the team’s most seismic transaction in its three MLS season yet.

United will pay a $4 million transfer fee to obtain 70 percent of Chacon’s rights from a Spanish team and his homeland Danubio team, SBIsoccer.com reported.

The current transfer window ends Friday. The Chacon signing is expected to be completed and announced by the team, possibly as early as Wednesday.

Asked if there’s a chance the team will make yet another move by then, United coach Adrian Heath said, “There always is. There’s always last-minute stuff. There’s lot of people ringing ‘round now. We’ll see where it leads us.”

United has bought down veteran striker Angelo Rodriguez’s salary — with a $600,000 base and $667,188 guaranteed compensation — so it can transfer Rodriguez’s designated-player slot to sign Chacon as their third and final such player, along with Darwin Quintero and Jan Gregus.

Also Tuesday, United loaned veteran goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth to USL Championship team Sacramento Republic FC, with the right to recall him at any time.

The move will allow Shuttleworth, the Loons’ starter in their first two MLS seasons, to get some game action in a season when former Premier Leaguer Vito Mannone has become the team’s starting keeper. Rookie Dayne St. Clair becomes the backup while Shuttleworth is away.

“For Bob’s sake, really,” Heath said. “He wants to get some games and we feel as though we’ve tried to mix and match (goalkeepers) a bit.

“Dayne has gone to Madison and got some games and we’ll bring him back and him here with the group and Bob will go and get some games. Ultimately, if anything happened to Vito, then Bobby would be a little bit sharper to get his mind in match game again.”