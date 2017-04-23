For the majority of Minnesota United FC’s match against the Colorado Rapids, the most exciting event was Colorado forward Kevin Doyle bicycle-kicking himself in the arm in the 38th minute.

– and first clean sheet for a once porous defense – for the Loons with his first Major League Soccer goal.

The left winger and former North American Soccer League star for United had struggled in locking down his position in the starting lineup. But his diving header goal in the 72nd minute that ultimately gave United (2-4-2) its 1-0 result for the second win of the MLS expansion team’s history might have done a lot to prove his place.

After midfielder Ibson crashed a shot off the post, midfielder Johan Venegas headed the ball back toward the center of the goal, where Ibarra drove it into the back of the net.

This match, with 17,491 as the announced attendance, was just Ibarra’s third start and sixth appearance of United’s eight matches so far. He previously started United’s other meeting with Colorado, a 2-2 draw on March 18, as well as the 5-2 loss to the New England Revolution on March 25.

Colorado, meanwhile, fell to 1-4-1 and still sits below United at the bottom of the Western conference. The team was without its veteran U.S. national team goalkeeper, Tim Howard, who served the second of a three-match suspension for an altercation with a fan.