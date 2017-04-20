The Minnesota Senate voted Thursday to overturn new sick-leave ordinances in Minneapolis and St. Paul and block all cities from passing similar workplace ordinances or raising the minimum wage.

The 35-31 vote follows a similar move last month by the House. Republican majorities in both chambers of the Legislature say the state needs to act to prevent a “patchwork” of local ordinances that could hurt businesses and the overall economy. But DFLers and other opponents — including many workers and faith groups who turned out in large numbers to testify against the bills in committee hearings — say the bills are a move to strip local control from cities.

Sen. Jeremy Miller, R-Winona, the author of the bill in the Senate, said he’s heard from many business owners worried about what would happen if all of the state’s 853 cities and 87 counties could set their own workplace rules.

“As you can imagine, a patchwork of inconsistent labor standards from city to city and county to county, or both cities and counties, would be extremely confusing and a significant burden on Minnesota businesses, and especially small businesses,” he said.

DFLers, however, chided Republicans for dismissing the concerns of cities that have voted to change their workplace rules.

Sen. Matt Little, DFL-Lakeville, who formerly served as mayor of Lakeville, said Minnesota’s state government sets minimum standards for workplace protections and benefits, and shouldn’t get in the way of cities that want to do more — particularly because lawmakers might not understand the needs of specific communities.

“Every time, every step you take away form local governments, you are decreasing the power citizens have to make positive changes in their daily lives,” he said.

Sen. Dan Sparks of Austin was the only DFLer to vote alongside Republicans in favor of the bill.

The bill passed by the Senate will now move into a committee with members of the House, which will finalize a bill to send to DFL Gov. Mark Dayton. The governor has not taken a public position on the bill.