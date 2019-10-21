Second-ranked Minnesota, led by two goals from Emily Brown, defeated St. Cloud State 4-2 in women’s hockey Sunday at Ridder Arena and completed a weekend sweep of the Huskies.

Minnesota (8-0-0, 4-0-0 WCHA) also got a goal and an assist from Taylor Heise. Sydney Scobee made 13 saves for the Gophers, who had a 40-15 shots advantage.

Dana Rasmussen and Abby Thiessen scored for the Huskies, and goalie Janine Alder made 36 saves.

The score was 1-1 before Brown’s second goal of the game put the Gophers ahead to stay midway through the third period. Catie Skaja’s goal with 7:55 remaining made it 3-1. Heise added an empty-net goal.

“It’s good to get the sweep at home,” Gophers coach Brad Frost said. “It’s a big six points we want to keep in the bank. I thought we defended really well, and outshot them pretty heavily. Their goaltending was great, but we finally started to get some second-and third-chance opportunities in the net. ”

Pride finishes sweep of Whitecaps

The NWHL-leading Boston Pride scored twice in a 40-second span in the first period and went on to defeat the Minnesota Whitecaps 5-2 in Boston.

The Pride, which beat the Whitecaps 3-1 on Saturday, led 3-2 early in the third period before breaking the game open. Sydney Baldwin and Stephanie Anderson scored for the Whitecaps, who were outshot 47-37.

Iowa tops Gophers in second overtime

Samantha Tawuhara scored the go-ahead goal in the final 30 seconds of the second overtime, giving Iowa a 2-1 soccer victory over the host Gophers.

Tawuhara also assisted on Skylar Alward’s goal in the 37th minute for Iowa (14-3-1, 6-3-1 Big Ten). Paige Elliott scored in the 58th minute for the Gophers (2-11-4, 1-6-2).

Gophers golfers 5th

The Gophers men’s golf team, led by Angus Flanagan’s opening round of 2-under-par 70, was in fifth place at the 15-team Tavistock Collegiate Invitational in Windermere, Fla.

The Gophers were at even-par 288, trailing first-place Central Florida (8 under), Florida (3 under) and LSU and Cal (1 under). Flanagan was tied for seventh overall, behind co-leaders Finigan Tilly of Cal and Jack Trent of UNLV, who shot 67. Gophers freshman Connor Glynn is tied for 12th at 71.