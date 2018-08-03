Finally. Finally, a national blues award for Wee Willie Walker, one of Minnesota’s finest for many years.

You’ll recall in May we wrote about Walker being nominated for five prizes in the Blues Music Awards in Memphis. He had been previously nominated for two trophies given out by the Blues Foundation, sponsors of those awards. But Walker got shut out in all categories.

Until now. This week comes word that Walker was named most outstanding male blues singer in the critics’ poll of the 25th annual Living Blues Awards. Congrats to the 76-year-old Twin Cities rhythm and bluesman.

In the readers’ poll conducted by Living Blues Magazine, the male vocalist prize went to Buddy Guy, who also topped the readers’ list for male blues artist of the year and most outstanding guitarist.

For a complete list of Living Blues Awards winners, click here.