Minnesota’s public health lab will be able to test for the virus causing the global COVID-2019 outbreak by next week — using the same kit that had been deemed faulty earlier this month.

While local testing hasn’t been urgently needed so far in Minnesota, where doctors have only encountered four patients whose illnesses and travels to Southeast Asia made them infection risks, state health officials said that this capability will be important if the novel coronavirus spreads in the U.S. as expected.

“We need to have the ability to assess additional people who may be infected, but are not known to be at high risk,” said Joanne Bartkus, director of the state public health lab. “This will enable us to figure out if the virus is spreading silently and to be able to isolate infected persons to help us prevent transmission.”

Health officials at several states found problems with test kits they received earlier this month from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Two components of the kit appeared to work properly, but a third did not.

Further federal testing proved that the two functional components were enough to accurately determine whether someone was infected with the novel coronavirus, which emerged in China in December and has spread worldwide since then, said the CDC’s Dr. Nancy Messonnier.

“The third component, which was the cause of the inconclusive result, can be excluded from testing without affecting accuracy,” she said Friday.

Cases of COVID-2019 illness have now been found in at least 33 countries and have been associated with 2,700 deaths, according to the World Health Organization.

The U.S. has only reported 15 cases so far — and all but one involved people who had recently traveled to China or had close contact with those travelers — despite testing 459 people whose travel histories and flu-like symptoms raised suspicions.

“Fever and bad cough are pretty broad parameters, especially during flu season,” Messonnier said.

No cases have been reported in Minnesota.

If state testing identifies a patient infected with the coronavirus, the CDC will still conduct its own testing to confirm the result. However, Messonnier said states will be able to declare “presumptive” cases, and take appropriate steps to isolate the patients and prevent them from infecting other people, while awaiting the CDC’s confirmation.

Bartkus said her lab is reverifying the original kit it received from the CDC, along with a new kit that only contains the two effective components. She said the state should be able to test nasal or throat swabs for the novel coronavirus by early next week.

Health officials are concerned because this coronavirus is fairly infectious, and because nobody has immunity to it. Initial reports in China suggested a 2% fatality rate, which is worse than the death rates in most influenza seasons, but a study released Friday in the New England Journal of Medicine found deaths in only 1.4% of infected people.