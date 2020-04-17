More than 2 million cases of COVID-19 have been documented around the world since the novel coronavirus emerged in China late last year. The U.S. economy is staggering under a shockwave of layoffs and furloughs as stay-at-home orders result in unprecedented job losses — and changes to our way of life.

We want to know what questions you have — either about the virus itself, its economic impact in Minnesota, or how to cope with life during a pandemic.

Over the last several weeks, we've answered many of your questions. We've tracked the number of cases in Minnesota county by county and by age. We've walked through how to apply for unemployment.

But the situation is always evolving, and we're still looking to help readers understand the latest news and to answer your questions.