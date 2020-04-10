More than 16 million U.S. workers have lost their jobs in the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, forcing many to scramble to understand how to access help. Here are things you need to know about getting help in Minnesota.

How do I apply for unemployment?

The state of Minnesota’s website for unemployment insurance answers questions about applying, payments, eligibility, and individual accounts. To talk to a representative, call 651-296-3644 in the metro or 1-877-898-9090 in greater Minnesota.(Callers have had difficulty getting through, and hold times can be long). Because of the volume of applications, the state is asking people to apply for benefits by following the schedule online, based on the last digit in a person’s Social Security Number.

Who is eligible for an additional $600 per week from the federal CARES Act?

Anyone who is eligible for the unemployment benefit program will receive the $600 per week authorized by the CARES Act in addition to their regular unemployment benefit. You do not need to do anything to get the additional $600. Minnesota’s Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) will automatically add it to your payment after you request benefits for the week of March 29th (and every week after that you are eligible). Those who requested benefits for the week of March 29 will start seeing the additional $600 this week.

Self-employed people and independent contractors are eligible under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA). Information about eligibility can be found here. PUA payments have not begun because the state doesn’t yet have guidance from the federal government yet. State officials say that the U.S. Department of Labor will not allow them to begin paying PUA benefits until they issue additional instructions. Self-employed people and contractors who think they are eligible should apply now. Even if they are denied initially, they will be in the system and be in place for benefits once they get the guidance from the federal government.

How long does it take for unemployment applications to process and payments to be made?

Most people who apply for unemployment benefits, submit a payment request and meet all eligibility criteria, are getting payments authorized within one week. In many cases it’s happening quicker than that, according to DEED.

How much are unemployment payments in Minnesota and how long do they last?

Eligible applicants will receive about 50 percent of their weekly income, up to the state maximum of $740 per week. Benefits are currently available for a maximum of 26 weeks, and DEED is awaiting federal guidance on a 13-week extension that was also included in the CARES Act.

What other federal aid can I expect and when?

The $2.2 trillion relief package provides a one-time $1,200 payment to adults making as much as $75,000, and $2,400 payments to married couples making less than a combined $150,000. Parents also get $500 for each dependent child.

Single Americans who make more than $75,000, but less than $99,000 get a smaller check. Couples earning more than $150,000 but less than $198,000 will also get less.

Those who chose direct deposit on their tax forms will start getting refunds by mid-April. For those who don’t, or who file their taxes by mail, the Treasury Department plans to set up an online portal so people can provide their banking information. Check for updated portal information. If you don’t have a bank account, relief checks could take several more months.

Be aware of scams. The IRS is not going to call or e-mail you asking for your financial institution information so that a refund can be processed quicker.

Who’s hiring?

Despite a huge number of layoffs and furloughs, a wide variety of positions are needed including nurses, nursing assistants, personal care aides, customer service representatives, and security guards, according to DEED. Companies that are hiring include: Allina, Amazon, Fairview, Walgreens, CVS, Wells Fargo, Ranstad, Thomas Allen, Cub, Hy-Vee, Home Depot, Hormel, Instacart and the U.S. Postal Service.

Several websites lists available openings including Minnesota’s DEED site and CareerForce. (On the CareerFroce site, you can use the drop-down menu to select "I need to find a job right now.")

What about getting money by taking a hardship withdrawal from my 401(k)?

You can withdraw up to $100,000 from the retirement account without a 10 percent penalty if you are under age 59½. The penalty has been temporarily waived under the Cares Act but you will still owe ordinary income taxes on the amount withdrawn.