A speeding motorcycle rider crashed into a stationary Minnesota State Patrol squad car parked in south Minneapolis following a pursuit with the State Patrol Friday afternoon, and police are now investigating.

The motorcycle's owner, 24-year-old Dante Anthony Bjorklund, of Richfield, was in the hospital Friday evening, HCMC confirmed. Bjorklund sustained potentially life-threatening injuries, according to Minneapolis police spokesman Brian Feintech.

Around 4 p.m., Minnesota State Patrol troopers were pursuing the motorcycle on Minneapolis highways, but ended the pursuit once it left the highway and entered residential streets in south Minneapolis, Feintech said.

Police did not say why the State Patrol began chasing the motorcycle, but emergency dispatch audio following the crash indicates the motorcycle was traveling at speeds over 100 miles per hour.

State Patrol's helicopter tracked the motorcycle, which crashed into a stationary State Patrol car with its emergency lights on at the intersection of Cedar Avenue and 51st Street East.

The Minneapolis police traffic division responded and began its investigation. Minneapolis is the lead agency in the investigation because the crash happened on city streets, and the State Patrol is assisting with the investigation.