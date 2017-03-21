The city of Minneapolis is suing reality-TV home rehabber Nicole Curtis and asking the court to take back from her a north Minneapolis house she bought from the city in 2012.

Curtis, star of the HGTV show “Rehab Addict,” bought the dilapidated house in the Jordan neighborhood for $2, under a contract that required her to “substantially complete construction” of improvements on the house within a year of the sale, along with delivering regular progress reports to the city.

The city said in the lawsuit that Curtis’s firm, Detroit Renovations, “has failed to redevelop the property,” pay property taxes or maintain insurance on the house. The city alleges breach of contract and asked the court to give the property back to the city.

Curtis’s lawyers said in court filings that she admits the home has not been rehabbed, but said she “was prevented and/or delayed from completing performance (of the contract’s terms) due to the acts of Plaintiff and the acts of third parties.”

Her lawyer, Erin Hoffman of Faegre Baker Daniels, was not immediately available for comment Tuesday. Curtis has said that she has struggled to get the necessary building permit from the city.

City officials have been focused on the house at 1522 Hillside Av. N. for several months, after complaints from neighbors about safety issues related to the property. Council Member Blong Yang and city staff members and an appraiser toured the building and met with Curtis in late June. The city sent a letter of default to Curtis’s firm in late July.

The lawsuit was filed at the end of January.

Curtis said last summer that she had trouble with contractors at the site. Two separate companies filed liens totaling $36,000 for unpaid work. The property also had delinquent taxes from 2015.

Curtis’s lawyers said in court documents that she has paid property taxes since receiving the default letter from the city in July.

Twitter: @adambelz