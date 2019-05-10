With just a few weeks remaining in the school year, Minneapolis Southwest High School Principal Michael Favor announced his resignation, effective June 19.

In a farewell video to families and staff, Favor said he has accepted a new position as an assistant superintendent for Roseville Area Schools.

“I’m excited for the challenge, but saddened that I’m leaving here,” he said.

Favor, who has more than 25 years of experience as an educator, has been the principal at Southwest since July 2018. He succeeded Karen Wells, who served as an interim principal. Before taking the helm at Southwest, Favor was the interim superintendent at Monticello Public Schools.

District associate superintendent Carla Steinbach will work with the school’s site council and school community on the search for a new principal. District officials said they expect to hire Favor’s replacement before June 30.

Favor did not immediately respond to requests for comments.