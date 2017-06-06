Minneapolis’ proposal to raise the minimum wage is expected to take final shape Tuesday afternoon at a special City Council meeting.

The council directed city staff in May to put together an ordinance that would raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour, with no exception for tipped workers, to be phased in over four years for large businesses. A staff presentation about the ordinance is the only item on the agenda for the Tuesday meeting at City Hall.

According to the draft ordinance, large businesses in Minneapolis must pay at least $10.50 per hour to employees starting July 1, 2018, and then bump up pay by $1.50 per hour each year until 2021, when they will be required to pay $15 per hour.

The distinction between a large and small business, and the timeline for the minimum wage to take effect for smaller businesses, are not put forward in the draft, and should be discussed Tuesday afternoon. The draft ordinance also leaves open the possibility of a third tier of so-called “micro” businesses, which could have a different timeline than the other two tiers of business.

No city in the United States has a $15 minimum wage for all businesses yet, but if Minneapolis approves the proposal, it would join several cities that have passed similar measures, including San Francisco and Seattle.

Businesses in San Francisco will be required to pay $15 per hour by the summer of 2018. In Seattle, businesses with over 500 employees started paying $15 per hour in January, but smaller businesses have until 2019 to meet the new requirement and tips will count toward wages in that city until 2025.

In Minneapolis, the question of counting tips as wages has sparked fierce debate. Many restaurant owners and servers favor counting tips toward the minimum and worry the hike without such a tip credit will force them to change their business models. But Mayor Betsy Hodges and a majority on the council have argued tips should not count.

The draft says “no employer may directly or indirectly credit, apply, or utilize gratuities towards payment of the minimum wage.”

The proposal includes a training wage — a provision that allows employers to pay workers under age 20 at 85 percent of the minimum wage during their first 90 days on the job.

The penalties for not paying the minimum wage are also laid out in the draft. Beyond back pay, restitution and reimbursement of city expenses for enforcement, the city will be able to fine employers up to $1,000 for each violation for each employee by an employer “who is found to have repeatedly or willfully violated this article.”

Employers who fail to post notices — in English and in any language spoken by 5 percent of the workforce — of the minimum wage each year face up to a $200 fine. Employers who fail to keep records documenting their payment of the minimum wage for at least three months face up to a $1,000 fine. And employers who retaliate against employees who ask about or report minimum wage violations will face up to a $4,000 fine.

Enforcement will be handled by the Minneapolis Department of Civil Rights.

A public hearing on the ordinance is set for June 22 and the council expects to vote on it before the end of June.

