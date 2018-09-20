Minneapolis police have turned over the rape case against Chinese e-commerce tycoon Liu Qiangdong to prosecutors for possible charges, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office said Thursday.

The announcement doesn’t mean that charges are imminent.

Qiangdong, who also goes by Richard Liu, was arrested on Aug. 31 and booked into the county jail, but released 18 hours later without posting bail. He returned to China shortly thereafter, according to reports.

The case has drawn widespread interest, particularly in his native China, where his company, JD.com, has taken aim at other e-commerce giants like Alibaba and Amazon.

The company, which has more than 300 million customers, said in a statement on the Chinese social media site Weibo that Liu was falsely accused while on a business trip, but that police found no misconduct and that he would continue his travels as planned.

So far, authorities have released few details about the case.

Liu was in Minneapolis as a student in the U’s Carlson School of Management doctor of business administration China program, a university spokeswoman said Sunday. Program participants were in the Twin Cities from Aug. 26 through Sept. 1 as part of their residency. A source confirmed that the alleged victim was a Chinese student at the U.

His attorneys have maintained since his arrest that no charges will be filed.

Reuters reported that Liu bowed out of a renowned tech forum in Shanghai this week, but a spokeswoman did not give the news agency a reason why.