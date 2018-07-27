Minneapolis police should create protocols for officers dealing with emotionally disturbed people, receive training on how to work with emergency responders and establish rules for their involvement in clinical research, according to recommendations presented by city police oversight staff Thursday.

Six weeks after the Star Tribune obtained and reported on a draft study focused on the use of ketamine during emergency calls, the Office of Police Conduct Review released the final version to the public Thursday, and presented its findings to City Council members.

Similar to the draft, the report details several occasions where Minneapolis police officers urged paramedics to sedate people with ketamine, and in some cases held the person down during the injection.

The popularity of ketamine as an emergency sedative is revealed by its mention in police reports, soaring from two in 2010 to 62 last year, according to the report.

Of these cases, 40 percent of the people were black, 39 percent white and 10 percent American Indian, according to the report. Seventy-two percent were men, and the most common age groups were 18-24 and 24-34 years old.

At Thursday’s meeting of the council’s public safety and emergency management committee, Imani Jaafar, Minneapolis’ director of police conduct review, commended the police department for issuing a memo in May instructing officers they are not to suggest medical treatment to paramedics.

The report calls for further changes. Two of the seven recommendations address police officers’ role in clinical research, such as the city’s responsibility in informing the public and visitors that an encounter with police and paramedics could draw them into studies involving emergency medicine.

‘The good stuff’

City Council members directed the city’s Department of Civil Rights to complete and present the report on Thursday in a meeting in mid-June, following the Star Tribune’s report on the unpublished draft.

At the time, city officials, including Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo, said the draft contained inaccuracies, and called its unauthorized publication “irresponsible.” The final report released Thursday included fewer details, but highlighted most of the same concerns and incidents as the draft.

In response, the Office of Police Conduct Review will take steps to prevent any draft reports from being disseminated in the future, Jaafar said.

In response to June reports, the council has asked for an independent review of the report, and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has hired former Acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates to perform a separate investigation.

The police oversight investigation focused on incidents where police and paramedics both responded to emergency calls, and whether Minneapolis officers inappropriately urged paramedics to sedate people. The report cites four examples in which officers appear to deviate from protocol, and in some cases ask for ketamine by name, or request paramedics bring it to the scene.

In one case, police respond to a call about a possibly suicidal individual. They find the person at home, sleeping, and place him or her in handcuffs, and then an officer makes an injection motion and laughs before paramedics inject the person with ketamine, the report said.

In another, police restrain a suspected jaywalker, who calls the officers profane names.

“The individual actively resists arrest and scratches one of the officers before being handcuffed, hobbled, fitted with a spit hood, strapped down to a stretcher and loaded into an ambulance,” the report states. One officer then punched the person in the face, and paramedics injected ketamine, despite the person asking them not to give him a shot. Afterward, one officer refers to ketamine as “the good stuff.”

In a different case, a man who has been sedated with two shots of ketamine becomes nonverbal, and an officer says “he just hit the K-hole,” referring to the powerful effect of the drug. Moments later, though the person is “restrained and appears to be calm,” the paramedics give him a third shot of ketamine.

The report documented multiple instances of people suffering serious medical complications after being shot with ketamine, and many were intubated afterward to help them breathe.

Some were then enrolled in a clinical study being conducted by Hennepin Healthcare that compared the effectiveness of ketamine and midazolam, another sedative, in emergency situations. The report documents one case of a paramedic talking about the study to an officer. The report questioned “whether a medical study involving the injection of a sedative was being conducted in Minneapolis on Minneapolis residents with the assistance of city of Minneapolis employees and whether policymakers knew of the study.”

Jaafar told council members Thursday her office inquired as to whether Minneapolis officials knew about the study, and it appeared no one did.

Hennepin Healthcare has suspended its ketamine study and other research amid ethical criticisms over its “waiver of consent” practice, meaning it does not require prior consent from patients being enrolled. Dr. William Heegaard, chief medical officer for the hospital, said the research is in line with federal regulations and ethical protocols. He said he’s reviewed the cases examined by police oversight staff and believes paramedics acted appropriately. Still, the hospital has asked for an outside examination, and has pledged to create more transparency around its clinical research in the future.

On Wednesday, the consumer rights nonprofit Public Citizen submitted a complaint to the Food and Drug Administration and Office for Human Research Protections, claiming the hospital put patients in unnecessary risk during two ketamine trials, and asking the federal agencies to launch investigations into the hospital and patient safety board that approved the studies.

At the meeting Thursday, Council Member Steve Fletcher suggested Minneapolis join the Public Citizen complaint.